Monarch boys unable to medal in 2021 state golf championship

The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs golf team competed last week in the 2021 NSAA Class A state golf championship as five Monarchs notched a twelfth place finish after rounds one and two May 25, and May 26.

After a very successful spring season, the Monarchs entered the Norfolk Country Club in Norfolk, Nebraska, with hopes of a medal finish. Unfortunately the Monarchs finished last as a team, but the opportunity to compete for a state title is nothing to glance past.

The qualifying team was composed of four seniors — Sebastian Holtmeier, Christian Holloway, Jordan Norris and Jackson Overfelt — while teammate Jack Davis was the sole competing underclassmen as a junior. The 6,700+ yard course proved to be as dangerous as its intimidating, unforgiving roughs and narrow fairways allotted for higher scores from all competitors.

Davis led all Monarchs after round one Tuesday, Davis shot an impressive 77 while all other Monarchs posted a score of 85 or more. Holtmeier’s day one score was 85, Holloway and Norris 86 as Overfelt finished with an 87.