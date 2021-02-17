Monarchs avoid crucial overtime loss over weekend

The Monarchs traveled to Gretna for what turned into a grueling 52-49 overtime win against the Dragons on Feb. 12, and then beat Lincoln High on Feb. 13 to jump to 12-6 on the regular season.

Papillon-La Vista has now won six of their last seven games and is currently on a three-game win streak after this weekend’s matchups. Friday night’s contest started out as a fight and was tied up 24-24 before Gretna took a lead into the fourth quarter. The Monarchs continuously hit big shots down the stretch, forced it to overtime, and eventually won by 3 points in double overtime.

Joey Hylok dropped 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Monarchs in Friday night’s win, while Luke Lindenmeyer contributed 12 points, eight boards and 1 assist.

Lindenmeyer stayed hot for PLV into Saturday’s game as the Monarchs rolled past Lincoln High 60-38 behind his 16 points, seven boards and one assist. PLV’s Kyle Ingwerson chipped in 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists and Aidan Graham went for 12 points.

With only three games remaining on the regular season schedule, Papillion-La Vista is now 13-6 on the year and catching fire at the proper time before the postseason hits.

The Monarchs will face the Columbus Discoverers before wrapping up the season against Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest on Friday and Saturday.

