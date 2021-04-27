Monarchs’ boys soccer snaps two-game skid with big win over Elkhorn

Despite recent struggles, the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs’ boys varsity soccer team snapped their two-game losing streak with a big win over the Elkhorn Antlers on April 24.

The Monarchs began the week by hosting Creighton Prep on April 20, on their home pitch, but were disappointed with the results. The scrappy Junior Jays played fundamentally sound, as the Monarchs struggled to get anything going offensively. Creighton Prep’s “defense to offense” approach allowed them to find the net in both the first and second half as they went on to win 2-0. Jayden Kreis was in net for Papillion-La Vista and finished with eight saves.

Following the loss to Prep, Papillion-La Vista participated in the Millard South invite on April 23, in a first round matchup against Omaha Burke. The Bulldogs were the first to draw blood and took a 1-0 lead before the Monarchs found their groove on the pitch. Papillion-La Vista followed up with two goals of their own and took a 2-1 lead in the second period.

Unfortunately the defense couldn’t hold off Burke, as the Bulldogs scored two unanswered for a 3-2 win. Again Kreis was in net for the Monarchs as he finished with nine saves, while teammates Joey Hylok and Jackson Mann scored the two Papillion goals on the night.