Monarchs’ boys soccer snaps two-game skid with big win over Elkhorn

Despite recent struggles, the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs’ boys varsity soccer team snapped their two-game losing streak with a big win over the Elkhorn Antlers on April 24.
The Monarchs began the week by hosting Creighton Prep on April 20, on their home pitch, but were disappointed with the results. The scrappy Junior Jays played fundamentally sound, as the Monarchs struggled to get anything going offensively. Creighton Prep’s “defense to offense” approach allowed them to find the net in both the first and second half as they went on to win 2-0. Jayden Kreis was in net for Papillion-La Vista and finished with eight saves.
Following the loss to Prep, Papillion-La Vista participated in the Millard South invite on April 23, in a first round matchup against Omaha Burke. The Bulldogs were the first to draw blood and took a 1-0 lead before the Monarchs found their groove on the pitch. Papillion-La Vista followed up with two goals of their own and took a 2-1 lead in the second period.
Unfortunately the defense couldn’t hold off Burke, as the Bulldogs scored two unanswered for a 3-2 win. Again Kreis was in net for the Monarchs as he finished with nine saves, while teammates Joey Hylok and Jackson Mann scored the two Papillion goals on the night.
A frustrating first-round loss might have been what the doctor ordered as Papillion-La Vista’s following match against the Elkhorn Antlers on Saturday, April 24, was a complete blowout. With 11 corner kicks on the day, the Monarchs had plenty of offensive opportunities en route to their 7-1 victory.
Kreis started the Elkhorn game as goalkeeper, but had relief from Ethan Watkins given the huge lead, Kreis had three saves and Watkins four. Papillion-La Vista’s offensive onslaught was led by Mann and Joey Hylok, who each had two goals. Teammates Keegan Hylok, Jacob Campbell and Abisai Santos all reached milestones during the contest as each of them scored their first goals of the season.
The Monarchs were at 7-7 with a huge Papio Derby matchup against the 7-7 Papillion-La Vista South Titans on Monday at Werner Park. Following the Papio Derby, Papillion-La Vista’s last game on the regular season schedule is slated for Wednesday against the Bellevue West Thunderbirds.