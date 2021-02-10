Monarchs coast to big win against Omaha Burke

The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs only had one game over the weekend against Omaha Burke on Feb. 6, but that was all we needed to see as the Monarchs cruised to a huge 76-35 win over the Bulldogs.

The Monarchs were hot from start to finish, it didn’t take long for on-lookers to see this game would get ugly quick. The Monarchs had a 23-11 lead after the first and held Burke to only five points in the second quarter, earning a commanding 43-16 lead at half. No matter what the Bulldogs did on defense or offense the Monarchs always had an answer as they ran away with a 41-point victory.

Kyle Ingwerson paved the way for the Monarchs, leading the team with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists. Joey Hylok and Luke Lindenmeyer also scored in double digits for the Monarchs and recent Doane University commit Chase Lett contributed nine points and two boards.

The Monarchs have now won five of their last six with the only loss, by one point, coming from the hands of a tough Creighton Prep team in overtime on Feb 2.

Papillion-La Vista is now 11-6 on the season as they look forward to visiting the Gretna Dragons on Friday.

