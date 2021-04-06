Monarchs’ early success slows with doubleheader loss

After starting their season with a 6-1 record, the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs varsity baseball team has now dropped their last three games in a row after losing a doubleheader to Lincoln Southwest on April 2.
The Monarchs week began with a favorable matchup against Lincoln Pius X on March 31, that led to a 5-3 home win. Their next matchup, against the Millard South Patriots on April 1, ended with disappointment.
Finding themselves down 4-3 after three innings of play, the Monarchs scored two runs in the top of the fourth and six more in the top of the fifth for an 11-4 lead entering the bottom of the fifth. The Patriots answered with five runs of their own but still trailed 11-9 entering the bottom of the sixth. More timely hitting for Millard South led to another five-run inning as the Patriots took advantage of PLV’s bullpen for a 14-11 lead with three outs to go for the comeback win.
Papillion-La Vista then traveled to Lincoln on April 2, to play a doubleheader against the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks. The trip proved to be a less than fortunate one as the Monarchs got blown out in game one, 10-2, and again in the second game, 14-3. Until Thursday, the Monarchs had not given up more than seven runs in a single game. PLV has now given up 10+ runs in their last three games.
The Monarchs currently sit with a 6-4 record but their schedule doesn’t get any easier in the near future, they have three games within three days against quality competition beginning on Monday when they travel to Gross Catholic. Their following matchup will take place at home when they host Omaha Burke on Tuesday and then PLV will travel to Bellevue West on Wednesday to face a rolling T-Birds team.