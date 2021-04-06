Monarchs’ early success slows with doubleheader loss

After starting their season with a 6-1 record, the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs varsity baseball team has now dropped their last three games in a row after losing a doubleheader to Lincoln Southwest on April 2.

The Monarchs week began with a favorable matchup against Lincoln Pius X on March 31, that led to a 5-3 home win. Their next matchup, against the Millard South Patriots on April 1, ended with disappointment.

Finding themselves down 4-3 after three innings of play, the Monarchs scored two runs in the top of the fourth and six more in the top of the fifth for an 11-4 lead entering the bottom of the fifth. The Patriots answered with five runs of their own but still trailed 11-9 entering the bottom of the sixth. More timely hitting for Millard South led to another five-run inning as the Patriots took advantage of PLV’s bullpen for a 14-11 lead with three outs to go for the comeback win.

Papillion-La Vista then traveled to Lincoln on April 2, to play a doubleheader against the Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks. The trip proved to be a less than fortunate one as the Monarchs got blown out in game one, 10-2, and again in the second game, 14-3. Until Thursday, the Monarchs had not given up more than seven runs in a single game. PLV has now given up 10+ runs in their last three games.