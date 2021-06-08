Monarchs' legion team off on right foot in month of June

The Papillion-La Vista summer legion baseball team, the Pinnacle Bank Monarchs, have impressed thus far after most recently defeating Hastings on Sunday, June 6, en route to winning five of their six games so far this month.

The Monarchs’ offense has been red-hot as of late, knocking in 13 runs against a stingy Hastings team in a big eight-run win. Chase Clark led the way at the plate for Pinnacle Bank as Clark homered in the afternoon and finished with a game-high seven RBIs in the 13-5 contest.

As part of the Millard Invite, Papillion played host to several games over the weekend at Fricke Field, including a doubleheader on Saturday, June 5. The Monarchs began Saturday morning with their only loss of the month against a high-powered Lincoln Southwest team, 11-6. Pinnacle Bank bounced back strong with a gritty performance against Omaha Burke’s legion squad in a 4-3 win.

Prior to the resumption of the season, there was a brief break for coaches and players on Memorial Day. However, Monarchs Jackson Ossenfort and Jacoby Hurst enjoyed their day off playing in the 48th annual Collin-Orcutt all-star game at Brown Park in Omaha.

Papillion-La Vista will look to capitalize on a hot-starting June after coming so close to a state tournament berth weeks ago in the spring season.

