Monarchs’ soccer unable to pull off district upset

Coming off a season finale win over Bellevue West on Wednesday, April 28, the Papillion La Vista Monarchs boys varsity soccer team traveled to Millard West on Saturday, May 1, for first round action of the A-6 district tournament.

Last Wednesday’s win came in spectacular fashion, as the T-Birds grabbed an early 1-0 lead before halftime.

Bellevue West also dominated the majority of the pitch as they earned themselves six corner kick opportunities on the night, but that wouldn’t translate into a win as the Monarchs scored two unanswered goals in the final 40 minutes to taste victory.

Grady Thober and Aidan Dixon had the two Papio goals on the night as Jayden Kreis was in net and finished with five saves over a full 80 minutes.

Following their season finale win, the Monarchs then had to travel to Millard West in the first round of the A-6 district tournament on Saturday, May 1. The Monarchs looked poised to make a run in districts as they took an early 1-0 lead in the first period over the Wildcats.

Unfortunately for the Monarchs, the Wildcats seemed to get stronger on their home pitch as time went on and they scored two unanswered goals in the second period to pull off a well-earned victory.