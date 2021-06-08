Numerous Papillion athletes represent both Titans and Monarchs in 2021 senior showcase

The 2021 Class A soccer senior showcase was filled with athletes from Papillion high schools as both the Monarchs and Titans had five players selected to the all-star matches at Skutt Catholic high school last Saturday, May 5.

Both Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South each had two ladies selected to the girls’ game, but only three were able to suit up on Saturday. Senior Monarchs Allie Hinman and Claudia Wilson played alongside Titans’ Allie Napora on the home “Firehouse Subs” team, Titan Kylie Geist was unable to participate.

Firehouse got off to a quick start in the first period behind the leg of Gretna’s Sarah Weber, future teammate of Napora next year at Nebraska. Napora had a couple opportunities to score as well but was unable to find the back of the net. Hinman played well at midfield and Wilson was solid defending the back half of the pitch. Firehouse would go on to win 4-2 with goals from Weber of Gretna, Lincoln East’s Briley Hill, Olivia Baker of Omaha Central and Juliana Durio of Norfolk.