Papillion-La Vista Monarchs’ and Papillion-La Vista South Titans’ district track results

The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs and the Papillion-La Vista South Titans both had remarkable district track meets for both boys and girls as the 2021 Class A state track meet approaches.
Results are listed below and organized by events, followed by name, school and place. The Monarchs participated in the A-2 district track meet with seven other schools, while the Titans competed in the A-4 district meet against six other schools. The Monarchs boys squad finished sixth while the girls finished third in the A-2 district. The Papillion-La Vista South Titans boys finished third and the girls second. Both teams participated in separate district meets that took place on Wednesday, May 12.
100 meter boys finals: Garrett Calhoun (PLV) fourth place and Luke Davis (PLV) first place.
100 meter girls finals: Lindsay Miller (PLV) eighth place, Tate Norblade (PLVS) first place, Abby Fontana (PLVS) second place and Cameron Hoke (PLVS) ran for sixth.
200 meter boys finals: Calhoun (PLV) fourth place and Davis (PLVS) second place.
200 meter girls finals: Norblade (PLVS) first place and Zaidah Lightener (PLVS) fourth place.
400 meter boys finals: John Brase (PLV) twelfth place, Brenden Grigaitis (PLV) fifteenth place, Jameson Allen (PLVS) ninth place, Cam Ralston (PLVS) thirteenth place and Michael Stamps (PLVS) in fourteenth place.
400 meter girls finals: Emily Crawford (PLV) fifth place, Ciara Williams (PLV) eighth place, Lily Ziebarth (PLV) ninth place, Kya Brooks (PLVS) fifth place, Bethany Schuhmacher (PLVS) sixth place and Sarah Johnson (PLVS) in eleventh place.
800 meter boys finals: Peyton Anothony (PLVS) came in third place while Quin Karas (PLVS) came in fourth, followed by Casey Kruger (PLVS) in eleventh.
800 meter girls finals: Kaylie Crews (PLVS) first place, Olivia Rosenthal (PLVS) in second and Grace Charlesworth (PLVS) came in third place,
1600 meter boys finals: Ethan Foix (PLV) fifth place, Ethan Mann (PLV) sixth place, James Wills (PLV) thirteenth, Zack Jones (PLVS) third place, Victor Garza (PLVS) tenth and Connor Hadaway (PLVS) came in fourteenth.
1600 meter girls finals: Josie Karnik (PLV) seventeenth place, Crews (PLVS) in first, Deavion Deleon (PLVS) fourth and Kaitlyn Swartz (PLVS) finished in fifth.
3200 meter boys finals: Jakob Tadlock (PLV) fifth place, Sam Thompson (PLV) in ninth, Peyton Thurman (PLV) in eleventh, John Fiedler (PLVS) eighth, Bo Crews (PLVS) tenth and Isaac Haselhorst (PLVS) finished thirteenth.
3200 meter girls finals: Grace Colbert (PLV) sixth place, Grace Castle (PLVS) fifth and Elizabeth Grote (PLVS) finished seventh.