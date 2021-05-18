Papillion-La Vista Monarchs’ and Papillion-La Vista South Titans’ district track results

Results are listed below and organized by events, followed by name, school and place. The Monarchs participated in the A-2 district track meet with seven other schools, while the Titans competed in the A-4 district meet against six other schools. The Monarchs boys squad finished sixth while the girls finished third in the A-2 district. The Papillion-La Vista South Titans boys finished third and the girls second. Both teams participated in separate district meets that took place on Wednesday, May 12.