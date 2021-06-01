Papillion-La Vista’s pinnacle bank legion team begins summer competition

The Pinnacle Bank-sponsored summer American Legion team composed mostly of Papillion-La Vista’s spring roster has begun the 2021 summer season with a 3-3 record.

Papillion-La Vista narrowly missed a 2021 NSAA Class A state tournament berth this past spring, but their roster has remained mostly intact heading into this year’s legion season. The bank-sponsored Monarchs debuted this summer with a 10-4 win over Class B’s reigning champ in Beatrice.

Following that contest, Bellevue West’s legion team shut out the Monarchs on May 22, to hand Pinnacle Bank their first loss of the summer. The Monarchs bounced back with a monstrous 11-1 win over Bryan last Sunday, before falling to the Thunderbirds of Bellevue West again.

The rematch was closer as Bellevue West only scored four runs but Papillion-La Vista’s one run wasn’t enough.

The Monarchs then hosted a Millard Sox Black team at Fricke field May 25, and were seemingly cruising to victory before a seventh inning push from the Sox. Pinnacle Bank eventually edged out a 6-5 win but that proved to be much more stressful than it should have.

After the win, Papillion then traveled to the reigning Class A state champ’s field to face the Patriots of Millard South on May 26.

The Patriots timely hitting and standout pitching proved too much for the Monarchs as Millard South waltzed to a 10-2 win.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.