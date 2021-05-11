Papillon-La Vista South girls clinch state tournament berth after district championship

The Papillion La Vista South girls varsity soccer team has officially locked in a trip to the 2021 Class A state tournament after defeating Bellevue East on their home pitch on May 5.

Their opening round A-5 district matchup took place against Omaha South on May 1. The Titans cruised to an impressive 9-0 victory over the Packers, as Laina Souerdyke went for a hat-trick with three goals on the night. Savanna Solomon scored two, while Ava Jellen, Kenzie Teeter, Dylann Ehegartner and Sophia Summy all had a goal to account for the Titans’ other 6.

After the bruising 9-0 win, the Titans found themselves in a nail-biter against Bellevue East on May 5, with the A-5 district championship on the line. After the first full 40 minutes, the teams were knotted 1-1 in a very back-and-forth game.

In what might have been the ultimate difference maker, goalkeeper Jena Schultz had herself a day in net for the Titans. She ended the contest only allowing one goal and had six phenomenal saves in the process. Papillion-La Vista South’s Mia Lang got the second period rolling as she belted a goal from deep to give the Titans a 2-1 lead just minutes after the break. Solomon and Souerdyke accounted for the teams other two goals as Papillion-La Vista South went on to win 3-1.

After being crowned the A-5 district champions, the Titans are now headed to the 2021 Class A state tournament beginning on Wednesday. Papillion-La Vista South is the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 Lincoln East at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Creighton’s Morrison Field in Omaha. The Titans are still searching for their program’s first-ever state tournament win and are only three wins away from their first-ever state championship.

