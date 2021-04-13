Papio girls finish Metro tourney with tough loss

The Papillion-La Vista girls varsity soccer team played in three games before being eliminated by Gretna on April 10 in this year’s Metro Conference Tournament.

The Monarchs first round game came against Bellevue East on April 8, at the host site of Millard North. Papillion’s well-rounded attack made it difficult for Bellevue East to gain any momentum and Papillion-La Vista was able to capitalize in the first half for an early 1-0 lead.

Before time expired, Papillion-La Vista tacked on another late goal to make the final score 2-0 in favor of the Monarchs. Lily Shepoka and Anna Sis were the two Monarchs with goals against Bellevue East. Day two of Metro action featured a hard-fought game against Millard West on April 9 when PLV captured a 1-0 overtime victory.

Despite Millard West’s goalkeeper having 10 saves on the day, Papillion-La Vista edged out the Wildcats behind a Mia Kovy goal in overtime. Morgan Byrd got the start at goalkeeper for the Monarchs and had six saves while completing the shutout.