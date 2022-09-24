Papio scores 44 in first half of dominant win over Omaha Benson

The Papio Monarchs came into Benson Stadium Friday night and put quite the damper on the Bunnies’ homecoming celebration.

The Monarchs took the lead 16 seconds in and put 44 consecutive points on the board, going on to a dominant 44-10 win.

“I’ve been harping on these kids since day one that we need to be efficient offensively,” Papio coach Tim Williams said.

“We let a game slip away against Millard North in week one because we weren’t efficient enough and played behind the sticks. We’ve gotten better the last few weeks, but I’ve just continued harping on this young team that we need to continue to eliminate mistakes."

“And this week in practice they did a good job and it carried over into tonight. I’m really proud of these kids.”

Jordan Barrientos set the tone from the get-go as the junior took the opening kick 90 yards to the house. That was Barrientos’ first of three touchdowns on the night and like many of the other Papio starters, the junior watched the second half from the sideline with the game in-hand.

“I just saw a big gap open and I was off to the races,” Barrientos said of his kick return. “We just really wanted to get off to a good start though and we had a really good week of practice. And I think that paid off tonight.”

Barrientos also hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass and ran into the endzone from six yards out at the end of the first quarter. The Monarchs scored on all four of their first-half drives and also added six points on special teams.

That special teams score came courtesy of sophomore linebacker Kale Johnson. Johnson blocked a Benson punt at the 30-yard line and ran the loose ball in, making it 37-0 after the PAT.

“Coach (Jake) Schmidt, who is our D coordinator and works with special teams, told me all week we were gonna block a punt tonight,” Williams said. “And we did. That’s all on him.”

The Monarchs added one final exclamation point through the air as Octavien Pirtle hit Braelin Morton for a 60-yard touchdown pass. That score came with just 9 seconds left on the clock and gave Papio a 44-0 lead, which they held at the half.

“We just had an outstanding week of practice,” Pirtle said. “Everyone was extremely focused and locked in, and I think that just carried over into the game.”

From there on out the Monarchs went into cruise control with the clock running. Pirtle finished the night with three touchdown passes and completed seven of his 10 passes.

Cristobal Hernandez got Benson on the board as the freshman made a 30-yard field goal with 2:20 left in the third quarter. Brandon Ashley added a 14-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Papio will return home to face Burke next Friday while the Bunnies will travel to Bellevue East.

After winning back-to-back games over Bryan and Westview, Benson has now dropped two straight (Omaha North and Papio) by a combined score of 86-20. Both the Monarchs and Bunnies now sit at 2-3.

“We’ve just got to keep our confidence going and take it one game at a time,” Barrientos said. “We got off to a bad start this season, but we’ve fought every single game and won two in a row now. So we just want to keep this confidence going and keep working hard.”

Papio (2-3) 23-21-0-0 — 44

At Benson (2-3) 0-0-3-7 — 10

Papio: Jordan Barrientos 90 kickoff return (2 pt. good)

Papio: Jordan Barrientos 23 pass from Octavien Pirtle (kick good)

Papio: Jordan Barrientos 6 run (2 pt. good)

Papio: Eric Ingwerson 43 pass from Octavien Pirtle (kick good)

Papio: Kale Johnson 30 punt block return (kick good)

Papio: Brain Morton 60 pass from Octavien Pirtle (kick good)

Benson: Cristobal Hernandez 30-yard Field Goal

Benson: Brandon Ashley 14 run (kick good