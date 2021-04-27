Papio South boys’ soccer woes continue with pair of tough losses

The Papillion-La Vista South boys varsity soccer team has oddly under-performed in the month of April, dropping five in a row after starting the season with a 5-1 record.

The Titans’ week began with a matchup at home against Lewis Central of Council Bluffs on April 19. Neither team could find the back of the net in regulation, as it would take two overtime periods before Lewis Central finally took home a win.

To give credit where credit is due, the loss was not due to a lack of shot-taking from the Titans. Lewis Central’s goalkeeper put together a great game in the net and shutout Papillion-La Vista South despite their 31 shots on goal. Aiden Carlson was in net for the Titans for the whole game and finished with three saves.

Following the gut-wrenching loss to Lewis Central, Papillion-La Vista South then took a field trip down Highway 370 to face the Bellevue West Thunderbirds on their home pitch. The first period was back-and-forth, but both goalkeepers were stingy on fresh legs and halftime hit with a 0-0 score. Bellevue West was the first to draw blood, as they punched one in early in the second period around the 52 minute for a short-lived 1-0 lead.