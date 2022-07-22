 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Papio South's Stella Adeyemi commits to Hawaii volleyball

  • 0

Papillion La Vista South outside hitter Stella Adeyemi has announced her commitment to Hawaii.

072722-pt-spo-titan-vb-commit.jpg

Papillion La Vista South High School volleyball standout Stella Adeyemi has committed to the University of Hawaii.

The 5-foot-10 Adeyemi pounded 387 kills as a junior last season for the Titans, who capped a 39-0 season by capturing the state title. Papio South was the first team to go undefeated in Class A since 2011.

She had 47 kills at the state tournament as the Titans swept all three matches.

Adeyemi, who also had more than 100 digs in 2021, announced her commitment on Twitter.

“I’m so excited and beyond blessed to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Hawaii,” she said. “I want to thank my parents for supporting me, my coaches for raising me to the highest standard and my teammates for always pushing me to be my best.”

During the club season, Adeyemi competes for Premier Nebraska.

People are also reading…

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert