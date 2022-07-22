Papio South's Stella Adeyemi commits to Hawaii volleyball

Papillion La Vista South outside hitter Stella Adeyemi has announced her commitment to Hawaii.

The 5-foot-10 Adeyemi pounded 387 kills as a junior last season for the Titans, who capped a 39-0 season by capturing the state title. Papio South was the first team to go undefeated in Class A since 2011.

She had 47 kills at the state tournament as the Titans swept all three matches.

Adeyemi, who also had more than 100 digs in 2021, announced her commitment on Twitter.

“I’m so excited and beyond blessed to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Hawaii,” she said. “I want to thank my parents for supporting me, my coaches for raising me to the highest standard and my teammates for always pushing me to be my best.”

During the club season, Adeyemi competes for Premier Nebraska.