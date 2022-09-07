Papio South's trip to Kansas gave Titans chance to compete against top talent

While most everyone else enjoyed a well-deserved Labor Day, Papillion-La Vista South had some work to do.
The defending Class A champion traveled to Lenexa (Kansas) to play a quadrangular at St. James Academy. The Titans won two of three, losing only to the host team.
"We won our first two matches," coach Katie Tarman said. "But St. James exposed some of our weaknesses, and that's why you play teams like that."
The Thunder was led by Reese Messer, who Tarman calls one of the top five setters in the country.
"They run a very fast offense," she said. "It told us that we're not as good as we should be."
The match brought to mind a dual between the schools at St. James in 2011 when the Titans and Thunder were nationally ranked. St. James won the first set and led 10-1 in the second before Papio South stormed back, winning that second set and capturing the match in five.
Lincoln Journal Star sports writer Ron Powell and I covered that match, and it's one that obviously still haunts longtime Thunder coach Nancy Dorsey.
"She told me that she's still not over that loss," Tarman said. "It must have been pretty painful."
It wasn't as though the Thunder was defeated by just any squad. Those Titans of coach Gwen Egbert featured three future Nebraska players — sisters Amber and Kadie Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter.
Dorsey has led her team to several state titles and Tarman said it was a positive experience to play the Thunder, even on Labor Day.
"It's nice to see competition from other states," the coach said. "Especially a high-level team like St. James."
Close
Titans volleyball
Papio South huddles during a timeout during their two-set win over Millard South on Friday, Aug. 26 in the Bellevue West Tournament.
Lauren Medeck and Stella Adeyemi
Papio South seniors Lauren Medeck (middle) and Stella Adeyemi (right) wait for the serve from Millard South during the Titans' two-set win on Friday, Aug. 26 in the Bellevue West Tournament.
Kenzie Drystad
Kenzie Drystad, senior volleyball player at Papillon-La Vista South prepares for a Millard West offense on Tuesday, Aug. 30
Titans volleyball
Papillion-La Vista South volleyball players go up to block their Millard West opponent on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Ava Greene
Titan volleyball player Ava Greene goes for the spike on Tuesday, Aug. 30, against Millard West. Papio South won the match 3-0.
Stella Adeyemi
Titan volleyball player Stella Adeyemi leaps in to the air on Tuesday, Aug. 30, against Millard West.
Titans volleyball
Papio South celebrates on Tuesday, Aug. 30, after sweeping Millard 3-0, and avenging the Titans’ only loss of the season.
