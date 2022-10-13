Patterson: Papio South rallied to pull off a big weekend for volleyball and football

With the GEICO Volleyball Invitational behind us, Jeremy VanAckeren finally can relax.

The Papillion-La Vista South athletic director was the point man for the nationally televised event the school hosted Oct. 7-8. The Titans did themselves proud, winning one match and pushing San Diego Cathedral Catholic — the No. 1 team in the nation — before losing in three tough sets.

But the volleyball was only part of the story. VanAckeren also was busy with other events at the school that week, including one that popped up totally by surprise Friday night.

“I’ll admit that last week was a little stressful,” he said. “But with the help of a lot of people here at school, we got it done.”

VanAckeren, in his 10th season as the Titans’ A.D., found out about the volleyball invite this past summer. Teams from California, Florida and Idaho would be coming to Papio South, and the event would be telecast on ESPNU and ESPN Plus.

“We weren’t going to say no when they asked us to host,” he said. “I’m not sure any other high school event in Nebraska has ever been televised on ESPN.”

As the big weekend approached, countless details were worked through for the production. That was on top of the usual athletic events at Papio South, which included a large cross country meet and a Thursday night varsity football game.

Friday’s volleyball matches went off without a hitch, and the Titans’ fans created a great atmosphere. That includes the “Black Hole” student section, which was loud from the start.

After making it through that busy first night without any major problems, VanAckeren drove home. He said he was in his driveway when his cellphone rang.

“I almost didn’t answer it because I was pretty tired,” he said. “But I’m glad I did.”

Omaha Westside Athletic Director Tom Kerkman was on the line and needed a big favor. A transformer that powered his school’s football field lights was in danger of overheating, and an alternate site was needed for the remainder of Westside’s football game against Kearney.

“My first thought was, ‘Are you serious?’” VanAckeren said. “I told him to give me 15 minutes, and I called some staffers to open the gates and the press box.”

The A.D. also got some unexpected help from several Papio South football players who had seen what was happening at Westside on Twitter and drove to the Titans’ field to help.

“I can’t say enough about the people here at school,” Van Ackeren said. “Somebody needed our help, and we all kind of rallied to get it done.”

The rest of the game was played, and VanAckeren was able to turn his attention back to volleyball, which resumed Saturday at 4 p.m.

Another nice crowd was on hand as Papio South took on Cathedral Catholic and its seven Division I commits. The Dons prevailed, but the Titans represented the state well.

“The athletic director from the Florida team told me he had no idea where Nebraska was before this weekend,” VanAckeren said. “I’m pretty sure he went away impressed with what he saw.”

The A.D. said that with a little luck, the Titans might have had a chance to spring the upset against the top-ranked Dons.

“If we win that first set (23-25), then who knows what happens?” he said. “I know our coaches felt that same way, and that’s a good thing.”

With the big event over, VanAckeren was back to his usual duties Monday.

“There was a little anxiety over the weekend, but we had a lot of fun with it,” he said. “I’m glad it’s over, but we’d definitely host it again.”

Tourney tidbits

A few other random thoughts about the GEICO event ...

Having fun: Titans coach Katie Tarman said she wanted her team to have fun, and it did. While Tarman was being interviewed on TV before the third set, her team was dancing in the huddle to “Cotton-Eyed Joe.”

Past Titans: Some players from the Papio South volleyball past were at the matches, including the Rolfzen sisters and at least two LeGrand sisters.

DJ delivers: Nothing can ever replace the high school band, but the disc jockey did a nice job of keeping the crowd pumped up, and the sound system was solid.

Tournament of champions: Tarman said a national representative told her that there were hopes of one day having an event that includes the state champion — presumably from the largest class — from every state. Logistically that might be impossible, but it's interesting to think about.

Behind the scenes: A shoutout to Papillion Middle School resource officer — unrelated to me — Michele Patterson, a security member working the event. She was one of the many “behind-the-scenes” people who kept things running smoothly.