PLV baseball loses first game of the year to rival PLVS

Despite having earlier games cancelled due to rain, the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs looked to stay undefeated heading into Saturday afternoon’s matchup with the cross-town rival Papillion-La Vista South Titans at Werner Park on March 27.
The Monarchs, who entered the contest with a 4-0 record, fell behind early to PLVS as the Titans drew first blood in the bottom of the first going up 1-0. PLV was able to answer with a run of their own in the top of the second but PLVS’ offense never wavered.
The Titans scored two more in the bottom of the second, one in the bottom of the third and one more in the fourth to take a 5-1 into the sixth inning against a struggling Monarch lineup. Senior Austine Side was the Titans most productive pitcher during the game going four and two-thirds innings and only giving up three hits, one run and one walk with six strikeouts.
PLVS seemed ready to walk away with an easy win but the undefeated Papillion-La Vista Monarchs put the pressure on in the top of the sixth, rallying for five runs to take a 6-5 lead late in the game. Papillion-La Vista South then rallied for two more runs in the bottom of the inning, taking a 7-6 lead into the top of the seventh, and held PLV scoreless for the rivalry win despite both teams having three errors on the day.
Monarchs’ Jackson Ossenfort led the way in hitting for PLV, he went two for three with two hits and one RBI while senior Ethan Nissen was two for four with two hits and one run. PLV’s Eli Feekin was the most productive pitcher on the Monarch mound as he pitched for three and two-thirds innings giving up five hits, three runs and two walks with one strikeout.
The Titans offense was led by seniors Jackson Trout and Jackson Horn, Trout went two for four on the day with two hits, one run and one RBI while Horn was three for four with three hits, one run and also one RBI.
The crosstown matchup was Papillion-La Vista South’s first game of two on the day, they also beat a Lincoln Southwest team by a score of 5-3 behind a solid defensive outing. Horn and Trout followed up with another 0.500 performance at the plate to give PLVS their second win of the season.