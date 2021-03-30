PLV baseball loses first game of the year to rival PLVS

Despite having earlier games cancelled due to rain, the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs looked to stay undefeated heading into Saturday afternoon’s matchup with the cross-town rival Papillion-La Vista South Titans at Werner Park on March 27.

The Monarchs, who entered the contest with a 4-0 record, fell behind early to PLVS as the Titans drew first blood in the bottom of the first going up 1-0. PLV was able to answer with a run of their own in the top of the second but PLVS’ offense never wavered.

The Titans scored two more in the bottom of the second, one in the bottom of the third and one more in the fourth to take a 5-1 into the sixth inning against a struggling Monarch lineup. Senior Austine Side was the Titans most productive pitcher during the game going four and two-thirds innings and only giving up three hits, one run and one walk with six strikeouts.

PLVS seemed ready to walk away with an easy win but the undefeated Papillion-La Vista Monarchs put the pressure on in the top of the sixth, rallying for five runs to take a 6-5 lead late in the game. Papillion-La Vista South then rallied for two more runs in the bottom of the inning, taking a 7-6 lead into the top of the seventh, and held PLV scoreless for the rivalry win despite both teams having three errors on the day.