PLVS girls soccer handed first loss, snaps eight-game win streak

The Papillion-La Vista South girls varsity soccer team entered this past weekend’s Metro tournament with an impressive 6-0 record before beating Omaha Bryan in the first round, Millard South in the second and then losing a heartbreaker to Millard North on April 10.
The Titans’ first-round matchup was on April 8, when they dismantled the Omaha Bryan squad by 10 goals.
PLVS scored eight goals in the first half alone as they cruised to a 10-0 shutout with Jena Schultz in net with three saves. Laina Souerdyke stole the show for the Titans as the sophomore finished with a game-high five goals.
Friday night’s matchup with Millard South was much more back-and-forth as it took both teams a while to settle in on the pitch.
After a scoreless first 40 minutes, PLVS was finally able to find the back of the net twice in the second half for a clutch 2-0 tournament win. Allie Napora was injured during the contest and did not play in their next game on April 10.
PLVS entered the match against Millard North with a perfect record on the line but was unable to win and advance as Millard North knocked them off 1-0 for the chance to play in the Metro conference championship against Gretna.
Sena Ahovissi was the Mustangs’ sole scorer as goalkeeper Sidney Anderson kept the Titans scoreless with 11 saves on the day.