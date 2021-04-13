PLVS girls soccer handed first loss, snaps eight-game win streak

The Papillion-La Vista South girls varsity soccer team entered this past weekend’s Metro tournament with an impressive 6-0 record before beating Omaha Bryan in the first round, Millard South in the second and then losing a heartbreaker to Millard North on April 10.

The Titans’ first-round matchup was on April 8, when they dismantled the Omaha Bryan squad by 10 goals.

PLVS scored eight goals in the first half alone as they cruised to a 10-0 shutout with Jena Schultz in net with three saves. Laina Souerdyke stole the show for the Titans as the sophomore finished with a game-high five goals.

Friday night’s matchup with Millard South was much more back-and-forth as it took both teams a while to settle in on the pitch.

After a scoreless first 40 minutes, PLVS was finally able to find the back of the net twice in the second half for a clutch 2-0 tournament win. Allie Napora was injured during the contest and did not play in their next game on April 10.

PLVS entered the match against Millard North with a perfect record on the line but was unable to win and advance as Millard North knocked them off 1-0 for the chance to play in the Metro conference championship against Gretna.