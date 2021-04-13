PLVS shut-out at Metro tourney

The Papillion-La Vista South boys varsity soccer team participated in the 2021 Metro conference tournament over the weekend when they faced Bellevue West on April 8, and Millard North on April 9.

Last Thursday’s nail-biter in the opening round of the Metro tourney featured a double overtime game between the Titans and T-Birds. Despite having several opportunities throughout the game from the corner, Papillion-La Vista South managed to get the win behind a single goal. Cole Krska was the Titans’ sole scorer, he was able to find the back of the net off an assist from teammate Gus Kriegler.

Day Two of tournament action featured a matchup between Papillion-La Vista south and Millard North in a rematch from March 29. Although this game featured more scoring, Papillion-La Vista South was shut-out 2-0 and thus eliminated from the Metro tournament. Aiden Carlson was in net for the Titans, he finished the contest with five saves.

After one win and one loss, the Titans are now 7-3 on the year with an upcoming match against Omaha Bryan on Tuesday. Papillion-La Vista South will then travel to play Skutt Catholic on Friday.

