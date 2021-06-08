PLVS WR represents Titans in 63rd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl

The 63rd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl at Foster Field in Kearney was played on Saturday, June 5, and featured one Papillion-La Vista South Titan on the roster, as Trent Brehm was selected to this years’ all-star game.

Brehm suited up for the South team on Saturday night in a game that featured only one touchdown, which ended up being the difference maker. The North team marched straight down the field on their first drive as quarterback Dex Larsen from Blair punched in a quarterback draw for six points.

Brehm and the South team would attempt to claw their way back, but North prevailed with a 10-3 win behind a few turnovers. Brehm measures in at 5 feet, 9 inches, weighing in at 175 pounds and showcased some speed alongside good athleticism.

The South team also rostered another Titan, but on the coaching staff. Head coach Tim Clemenger was selected to be an assistant for the South team behind head coach Mark McLaughlin of Platteview.

The 63rd Nebraska Shrine Bowl was another successful one as all proceeds from the game will benefit Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.