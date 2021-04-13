Ralston rams snap losing streak over weekend with two wins

After dropping three games in a row, the Ralston Rams varsity baseball team looks to be back on track with two wins over the weekend against Bellevue East and Waverly.

Ralston’s first game of the weekend took place on the road at Bellevue East on Friday, April 9. In a very low scoring affair, the Rams were able to get on the board first in the top of the second inning for an early 1-0 lead. Ralston added a late run in the fifth to win the game 2-0 as Jake Chronic started on the mound for the Rams and went for seven innings. He finished with four strikeouts while giving up two walks and two hits.

After beating the Chieftains on Friday, Ralston then hosted the Waverly Vikings on Saturday, April 10. The Rams were unable to get two consecutive shutouts but they still snagged a 3-2 victory. Despite the win, Ralston only batted .143 as a team and only had three hits. Kody Serefko, Justin Remar and Nolan Sailors were responsible for all three of Ralston’s runs.

Ralston is now on a two-game win streak and will have plenty of time to fix some things before their next game. With a total of 10 days off, the Rams won’t take the field again until they play Roncalli Catholic at home on Tuesday, April 20. Ralston currently holds a 9-4 record with nine games remaining on their regular season schedule.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.