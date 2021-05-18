Titan baseball falls to Millard West in first round of state tourney

Coming off their district tournament championship, the Papillion-La Vista South baseball team played their first round matchup in the 2021 NSAA Class A state tournament against the Millard West Wildcats on May 15.

The Titans have typically relied on a powerful offense through the course of the season, but Millard West put together an exceptional defensive performance. The Wildcats were also first to strike when they knocked in three runs in the top of the first.

Papillion-La Vista South’s offense got rolling one inning later, in the bottom of the second, when they scored a run to make it 3-1 before entering the top of the third. But Millard West continued to add to their lead, taking on three more runs in the top of the third for a 6-1 lead. Papillion-La Vista South was able to notch just one more run in the bottom of the fifth before the Wildcats went home with a 6-2 win.

The Titans were held to just a .231 batting average as a team against Millard West as seniors Jackson Trout and Garrett Freeman each had one RBI. Nick Ripple drew the start on the mound for Papillion-La Vista South, he threw for 5.1 innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits and one walk alongside three Ks.

The first-round loss to Millard West is not the end of the road for Papillion-La Vista South, their next matchup was slated for Monday against the Columbus Discoverers, who lost 2-1 against the top-ranked Millard South Patriots. However, the Titans are now in a win-or-go-home situation for the remainder of the 2021 state tournament.

