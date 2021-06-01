Titan boys represent PLVS in 2021 state golf championship

Five Papillion-La Vista South Titans competed in this year’s 2021 NSAA Class A boys state golf championship at the Norfolk Country Club on Tuesday, May 25, and Wednesday, May 26, finishing in 12th place finish after posting a team score of 660.

The Titans’ varsity squad was composed of four seniors — Mason Burger, Joshua D’Ercole, Lucas McCann and Owen Smith — and junior Robert Harper. The 6,700+ yard course is flooded with narrow fairways, thick rough and plenty of trees as Papillion-La Vista South finished in eleventh of twelve qualifying schools. Coincidentally enough, the one team they beat was cross-town rival Papillion-La Vista.

D’Ercole was the teams’ leading golfer after round one Tuesday with a modest 81 for a +9 finish after the first 18 holes of the tournament. Burger finished only one stroke behind with an 82 and McCann posted an 83 while teammates Harper shot an 89 and Smith a 93.

Round one’s wake-up call proved significant as the majority of Titans posted a better score during round two last Wednesday. Burger continued a good performance with a team-best 74, D’Ercole shot 80, Smith 83, McCann 87 and Harper’s 90 rounded out Papillion-La Vista Souths’ scorecards for day two.

The Titans finished in eleventh place behind a team score of 660. Creighton Prep would go on to win the Class A state title behind the performance of senior Jacob Boor who finished the championship shooting a 143, one under par.

