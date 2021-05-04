Titans’ baseball drops two in a row before season finale against Skutt

The Papillion La Vista South Titans baseball team entered their contest against Millard South on Friday, April 30, on a two-game win streak but lost a close one to the Patriots and then lost again to Lincoln East on Saturday, May 1.

Participating in the Don Kraft invite, Papillion-La Vista South had their hands full with two of the top teams in Nebraska on both Friday and Saturday. The Titans’ first round matchup came against Millard North, as Papillion-La Vista South won 4-1 with help from a favorable call while stealing home in the bottom of the first.

Following the first-round win, the Titans then had to face host Millard South on Friday, April 30. Despite giving up an early 2-0 lead, Papillion-La Vista South bounced back with runs in the second and third to take a 4-2 lead entering the bottom of the third. The Patriots then turned on the gas as they scored five in the third and two more in the fifth en route to a 9-5 victory. For the Titans, Jackson Trout and Garrett Freeman both had two RBIs on the day.

Now unable to play for the hardware, Papillion-La Vista South then had to play Lincoln East in the consolation round of the Don Kraft invite on Saturday, May 1. With nothing to really play for, the Titans underwhelmed with a brutal 12-1 loss to the Spartans. Papillion-La Vista South finished with only three hits.

The Titans are now 17-8 on the regular season following the two losses and have only one game remaining on their regular season schedule. Papillion-LaVista South was slated to play Skutt Catholic on Tuesday, May 4, before awaiting the release of district tournament brackets.

