Titans baseball riding six-game heater entering a week full of games

Papillion-La Vista South’s 0-2 start is far in the rear view mirror as the Titans have now won six in a row behind timely hitting and fundamental defensive playmaking.
After handing Creighton Prep one of their two losses this year on March 30, the Titans were able to keep it going as they routed Kearney 18-7 at home on April 1. The 1-1 ballgame after two innings quickly flipped as the Titans poured in an astronomical 16 runs in the bottom of the third. Kearney had some fight left in them as they managed to answer with six runs of their own, four in the fourth and two in the fifth, but PLVS cruised to victory after four and a half innings.
Jackson Trout was the Titans’ top hitter of the day, Trout went two for four with two hits, three RBI’s and three runs. Austin Sides and Austin DenHoed also had three RBI’s each against the Bearcats. Sides also dealt on the mound for three and two-thirds innings, giving up six hits, one walk and four runs but only one earned on five strikeouts.
PLVS carried their offensive momentum straight into the next day against Burke on April 1 when Trout went yard in the top of the first to catapult the Titans to an early 3-0 lead. The Titans tacked on two more in the top of the third to make it 5-0 before Burke even got on the board. By that time it was too little too late as the Titans onslaught never wavered, capping off the game with a six-run sixth inning for a 14-4 road win.
Trout finished the game with three hits, two runs and a game-high five RBI’s as PLVS batted .444 as a team against the Bulldogs. Sides also stayed hot with three hits of his own while Jackson Horn finished with two hits and three runs. Nick Ripple was on the bump for the Titans for three innings as he allowed only two hits, no runs and one walk with one strikeout.
Head coach Bill Lynam and company now boast a 6-2 record after winning six in a row and face a tough slate of games ahead. With five games on the upcoming schedule, PLVS’ first test came against Millard West on Monday. After that the Titans will then play Millard North, Omaha North, Elkhorn South, Lincoln Northeast and Grand Island before their one day off on April 11.