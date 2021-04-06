Titans baseball riding six-game heater entering a week full of games

Papillion-La Vista South’s 0-2 start is far in the rear view mirror as the Titans have now won six in a row behind timely hitting and fundamental defensive playmaking.

After handing Creighton Prep one of their two losses this year on March 30, the Titans were able to keep it going as they routed Kearney 18-7 at home on April 1. The 1-1 ballgame after two innings quickly flipped as the Titans poured in an astronomical 16 runs in the bottom of the third. Kearney had some fight left in them as they managed to answer with six runs of their own, four in the fourth and two in the fifth, but PLVS cruised to victory after four and a half innings.

Jackson Trout was the Titans’ top hitter of the day, Trout went two for four with two hits, three RBI’s and three runs. Austin Sides and Austin DenHoed also had three RBI’s each against the Bearcats. Sides also dealt on the mound for three and two-thirds innings, giving up six hits, one walk and four runs but only one earned on five strikeouts.