Titans cruise past Elkhorn South, two games left in regular season

The Papillion-La Vista South Titans continue to play some of their best basketball after picking up their third win in a row, 67-58, against Elkhorn South Feb 11.

After coming out a bit sluggish, the Titans were down to the Storm 19-10 after a rough first quarter. The Titans were able to capitalize big in the second quarter as their shooting began to heat up from the field, they went into halftime tied 32-32.

The Storm gained back control of the lead, but a huge fourth quarter for the Titans was enough to take the win at Elkhorn South. Daniel Brocaille had a game-high 28 points with one rebound and six assists alongside Josiah Beckenhauer’s 17 points and three rebounds.

The Titans, now 11-9 on the year, currently ride a three-game win streak and will take the next few days off before wrapping up the regular season.

Papillion-La Vista South’s next matchup is on the road against Columbus on Friday and their final game is at North Star on Saturday.

