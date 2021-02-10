Titans crush weekend competition to get back on track

Papillion-La Vista South entered the weekend sitting at 8-9 on the year but a win on Feb. 5 against Bellevue East and another on Feb. 6 against Omaha North vaulted the Titans above .500.

Friday night’s matchup was as even as it could get through the first half, both teams were tied at 26-26. However, PLVS caught fire from the field in the third and behind their aggressive defense took off with a 64-44 win over the Chieftains. Daniel Brocaille and Graham Cassoutt led the way in scoring with 16 points a piece while Jackson Trout chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and 1 assist.

The Titans kept that same defensive momentum rolling into Saturday night against the Vikings, they jumped out to an 18-11 lead after one quarter and finished the first half up 34-18. The rest, as they say, is history as Brocaille dominated the stat sheet with a game-high 32 points, five rebounds and four assists. Cassoutt had another nice outing with 11 points, nine boards and three assists.

The weekend’s wins ended a two-game skid for the Titans as they are now 10-9 this year with only three games remaining on their regular season schedule. The Titans next contest is slated for Thursday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.