Titans crush weekend competition to get back on track

Papillion-La Vista South entered the weekend sitting at 8-9 on the year but a win on Feb. 5 against Bellevue East and another on Feb. 6 against Omaha North vaulted the Titans above .500.
Friday night’s matchup was as even as it could get through the first half, both teams were tied at 26-26. However, PLVS caught fire from the field in the third and behind their aggressive defense took off with a 64-44 win over the Chieftains. Daniel Brocaille and Graham Cassoutt led the way in scoring with 16 points a piece while Jackson Trout chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and 1 assist.
The Titans kept that same defensive momentum rolling into Saturday night against the Vikings, they jumped out to an 18-11 lead after one quarter and finished the first half up 34-18. The rest, as they say, is history as Brocaille dominated the stat sheet with a game-high 32 points, five rebounds and four assists. Cassoutt had another nice outing with 11 points, nine boards and three assists.
The weekend’s wins ended a two-game skid for the Titans as they are now 10-9 this year with only three games remaining on their regular season schedule. The Titans next contest is slated for Thursday.