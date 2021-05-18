Titans’ girls soccer just short of exciting upset in 2021 state tournament

Quickly escalating to one of the more exciting games of the state tournament, Lincoln East showed exactly why they only have one loss — because of its high-powered offense. Peterson nailed another goal for Lincoln East as they went up 4-3 about halfway through the second period and then teammate Briley Hill hit another to go up 5-3 with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Papillion-La Vista South’s Savanna Solomon scored the last Titan goal of the day to make it 5-4 late, but Lincoln East would add another goal before the buzzer to put the nail in the coffin in a 6-4 win. Despite the tough loss, the Titans’ hard-fought effort was nothing to hang heads about.

“It was amazing [to return],” said Napora, “These girls have been there with me through the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through in the middle of the season and they’re just amazing.”

The Titans’ loss to Lincoln East marks the first time a girls varsity soccer team has lost a state tournament match when scoring four or more goals.

“I have never been in a game that was as back and forth the way that one was,” said head coach Jacob Watson, “I just give credit to all the girls on both sides because it’s a difficult thing to watch something go bad and then react with more energy and keep it going.”

The combined 10 goals in the match is by far the most goals scored thus far in either the boys or girls 2021 state tournament. The Papillion-La Vista South Titans finished with a 13-5 record and, for the second time in their last two state tournament appearances, were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

