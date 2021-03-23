Titans’ rally in fifth not enough in season opener

Baseball season is back as the Papillion-La Vista South Titans varsity baseball squad started their season this past weekend after hosting the Bellevue West Thunderbirds at home on March 19.

The Titans got off to a hot start right away in the bottom of the first, going up 2-0 after starting shortstop Jackson Horn hit a stand-up RBI double to bring home the first run. Jackson Trout followed suit hitting a deep sacrifice fly to deep right-center in what was a sketchy call after Bellevue West’s right fielder dropped it on the transfer. However, the Titans were up 2-0 after one behind the pitching of Braeden Curtis, who had three strikeouts in the bottom of the first to start things off for the season.

Bellevue West was able to answer right back in the top of the second, knocking in two runs to tie it up 2-2 behind the RBI’s of Gage Allen and Daniel Lester. A solid defensive effort from the T-Birds in the bottom of the inning kept it 2-2 but their offense kept it rolling as they knocked in another run in the top of the third. Bellevue West would carry a 3-2 lead all the way into the bottom of the fifth inning before a Titan answer.