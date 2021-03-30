Titans’ soccer club gaining momentum, 3-1 start to 2021

The Papillion-La Vista South men’s varsity soccer team began the season 0-1 but are now on a three-game win streak after taking down Millard South in a shootout on Friday night, March 26.

The Titans dropped their season-opener against Lexington but have won three in a row against Bellevue East, Lincoln High and now Millard South behind strong defensive outings. Over their past three wins the Titans have only surrendered one goal to the opposition — a late, meaningless goal from Lincoln High over a week ago.

After a couple days break following their Lincoln High match, PLVS traveled to Millard South and wound up winning the game behind a 4-3 shootout.

Titans’ Junior Aiden Carlson was the keeper in net for PLVS, earning the win behind a shutout with five saves. Shootout goals came from the likes of Peyton Hylok, Chance Hergott, Andre Santamaria and Cole Krska for the win.

They will go up against Omaha Benson on Thursday.

