Titans win district champ in nail-biter, clinch state tourney berth

Papillion La Vista South, known for their bats, was shut out for the first two innings of the game, but finally capitalized in the bottom of the third for one run. The Titans continued to keep Millard North’s offense at bay and went up 2-1 after another run crossed the plate in the bottom of the fifth.

In the top of the six with a 2-1 lead, the Titan faithful were on the edge of their seats as Papillion La Vista South was only six outs away from their first state tournament berth since 2016. Curtis pitched a scoreless sixth to keep the one-run lead, but the Titans failed to add any insurance runs, the 2-1 barn-burner would continue into the top of the seventh.

With their backs against the wall, Millard North did what they had to do. The Mustangs were able to get one run off relief-pitcher Nick Ripple, as he walked one and gave up one hit to make it 2-2 heading into the Titans’ bottom of the seventh.

A leadoff walk to Trenton Brehm helped ease the tension of the ballpark, as it allowed Horn to sacrifice himself, advancing Brehm to scoring position with only one out. Austin Sides then stepped into the batter’s box and in front of friends and family on his home field, hit a hard-chopper up the middle gap between short and second for the walk-off, game-winning hit.

Despite three errors on the day, Papillion La Vista South defeated the Millard North Mustangs 3-2 in the A-4 district championship to clinch their spot at the big dance. The Titans now await the release of the Class A state tournament bracket in search of their first Class A state title since they went back-to-back in 2010 and 2011.

