Titans’ win streak ends with shut out on home pitch

After starting the season with a loss, the Papillion-La Vista South Titans boys varsity soccer team is now 5-2 after dropping their most recent game to the Gretna Dragons on April 3.

The Titans began their week with a matchup at home against Millard North on March 29, with a 2-1 victory over the Mustangs. Neither team was able to score in the first 40 minutes of action but they made up for it with three goals in the second half. PLVS scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of action to grab a 2-0 lead but a late header goal from MN in the 70’ minute made it a 2-1 final.

PLVS then traveled to Benson on April 1 and played hard for a full 80 minutes to shut out the Bunnies 3-0. The Titans got off to a hot start with a strike from Gus Kriegler in the 21’ minute to take a 1-0 lead into halftime. Titans’ Parker Hylok then scored his first goal of the season with a shot up and over the goalie’s arms to make it 2-0 before another late Titan goal made the final score 3-0.