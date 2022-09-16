Werner Park, UNO will host all three classes of state baseball this season

The Omaha metro area will host all three classes of the high school state baseball championships next May.
The NSAA board of directors voted 8-0 Thursday to include the new Class C into the schedule of games at Werner Park in Papillion and Tal Anderson Field at UNO. It will review the arrangement after the 2023 season. Werner Park is being made available for four days at the start of the tournament.
Additionally, among the cooperative sponsorship teams approved Thursday were Omaha Buena Vista and Omaha Bryan for swimming.