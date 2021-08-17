Junior T-Bird hooper looking for big winter season

After the departure of several key seniors, the Bellevue West varsity men’s basketball team will aim for another successful season with the help from their sharp-shooting junior in Josiah Dotzler.

The T-Birds most recent 2020–2021 season ended with a runner-up finish in the NSAA Class A state championship game after losing to the Millard North Mustangs back in March. In a game that featured numerous now-Division I college basketball players, Dotzler played extremely well as a sophomore.

Measuring in over 6’2” and 170 lbs, the now-junior T-Bird still has plenty of room for growth as he is becoming one of the most talked about local prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. Dotzler finished last year averaging almost 12 points, three rebounds and three assists per game on a stacked, lack-of-minutes, Bellevue West roster.

With the loss of three seniors in Chucky Hepburn, Frankie Fidler and Greg Brown, Dotzler will have an amazing opportunity to showcase his skills. Dotzler is the only returning top-three scorer from last year and will be playing significantly more minutes this upcoming season.