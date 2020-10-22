Kindergartners get Zoom bombed by a farmer and his cow

“I’m willing to bet the vast majority of them had never visited a dairy farm before,”Rasgorshek said.

Rasgorshek said she was surprised by the quality of questions that the kindergartners threw at Steffen.

Questions ranged from “Where are the daddy cows kept?” to “Did Steffen have other animals besides cows?”

“Every single question that they asked was actually on par with what we were talking about,” Rasgorshek said, “That was another way that we knew that they were engaged because everything was on topic.”

Steffen said he has invited groups of students to tour his farm in person before the coronavirus pandemic.

He said students typically marvel at the size of dairy cows and the amount of food the animals need to eat maintain their size and to continue to produce milk.

“This was certainly the first time I’ve done this in a virtual setting,” Steffen said, “It’s very difficult for teachers to maintain any kind of discipline or silence in a virtual setting, because they actually have no control other than what the computer allows them to.”

He said his favorite part of interacting with students is telling his story of being a dairy farmer.

“There’s so much that goes into producing a product for consumers, I wish that I could show everybody a day in my life, there’s so many different things that happen, so many different moving parts to make this happen,” Steffen said.

