Kindergartners get Zoom boomed by a farmer and his cow
Kindergartners get Zoom boomed by a farmer and his cow

20201021_rr_cowzoom

Roxy the cow and dairy farmer John Steffen were virtual guest speakers for a Raslton Public School’s kindergarten zoom class. This class was part of Ralston Public School’s online Extended Campus Learning Program.

 Photo submitted by Ralston Public Schools

Ralston Public School kindergarten students from Katie Rasgorshek’s class were Zoom bombed by a local farmer and his cow on Oct. 8.

Rasgorshek would normally be teaching in person but due to the coronavirus has been teaching for RPS’ online Extended Campus Learning Program for the first part of the school year.

John Steffen, whose family farm supplies milk to local dairy brand Kemps and his cow Roxy, were welcomed with excitement from the students as the farmer taught the online class how milk makes it from the farm to the dinner table and several other topics about dairy farm life.

Steffen taught students a little cow biology, discussed the nutritional benefits of milk and gave students an overview of Roxy’s typical day on the farm.

Students also learned the steps involved in getting milk ready for drinking and how it’s transported from the farm to local stores.

Rasgorshek said the kids had no idea Steffen and Roxy would be joining the class that day on Zoom and were excited when they saw the dynamic farming duo standing there.

She said it is important for her kindergarten students to learn in a variety of ways and from different sources other than their teachers.

“There’re so many different ways that kids can learn things and they all learn in different ways and to give them this kind of experience virtually, I think was huge,” Rasgorshek said.

“I’m willing to bet the vast majority of them had never visited a dairy farm before,”Rasgorshek said.

Rasgorshek said she was surprised by the quality of questions that the kindergartners threw at Steffen.

Questions ranged from “Where are the daddy cows kept?” to “Did Steffen have other animals besides cows?”

“Every single question that they asked was actually on par with what we were talking about,” Rasgorshek said, “That was another way that we knew that they were engaged because everything was on topic.”

Steffen said he has invited groups of students to tour his farm in person before the coronavirus pandemic.

He said students typically marvel at the size of dairy cows and the amount of food the animals need to eat maintain their size and to continue to produce milk.

“This was certainly the first time I’ve done this in a virtual setting,” Steffen said, “It’s very difficult for teachers to maintain any kind of discipline or silence in a virtual setting, because they actually have no control other than what the computer allows them to.”

He said his favorite part of interacting with students is telling his story of being a dairy farmer.

“There’s so much that goes into producing a product for consumers, I wish that I could show everybody a day in my life, there’s so many different things that happen, so many different moving parts to make this happen,” Steffen said.

