Lady T-Birds win one, lose one in weekend matchups
Lady T-Birds win one, lose one in weekend matchups

Wharton 3

Bellevue West’s Taryn Wharton (#21) shoots a three-pointer over Millard North’s Callie Ott (#20) on Friday night, Jan 29.

 Justin Kies

Bellevue West’s girls basketball team lost a tough one to Millard North on Friday, Jan 29, but bounced back on Saturday, Jan 30, with a win on the road against Marian.

The T-Birds were outsized on Friday night, getting down early to the Mustangs and trailing 18-12 at the end of one.

The second quarter was a little sloppy as neither team was able to get a basket, the Mustangs would take the same 18-12 lead into halftime.

Bellevue West was able to hang around for a bit but the Mustangs got hot late in the third into the fourth and ran away with it, beating the T-Birds 50-32. BW’s leading scorer, Taryn Wharton, was held to 14 points and was the only player in double digits for the T-Birds. Kenzie Melcher also chipped in nine points and two boards.

Saturday night’s contest produced different results as the T-Birds rebounded well with a 57-41 win over Marian. BW got off to a hot start and had an 18-13 lead after the first and after holding Marian to only six points in the second, had a comfortable 31-19 lead at the half.

Keeping their foot on the gas, BW continued to shoot well and featured four scorers in double digits as they won easily, 57-41. Wharton’s impressive performance produced 12 points, seven rebounds and 6 assists while Grace Schaefer also contributed 13 points and six boards. Melcher was hot from three, pouring in 11 points and Dani Peterson had herself a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The T-Birds are now 9-7 on the year and will take a few days off before traveling next Friday, Feb 5, to face a 1-11 Omaha South team for their next contest.

