Legion T-Birds cruising through summer schedule

Bellevue West’s senior legion baseball team, DC Electric, has dominated the diamond in the month of June as they still have yet to lose after beating a couple of top-metro teams in Westside and Papillion-La Vista last Saturday, June 12.

The Thunderbirds’ so-far successful summer campaign has been a less than surprising one. The DC-sponsored T-Birds continue to build off a strong spring season that ended in the Class A state tournament.

Most recently, two standout seniors were named to the World-Herald’s All-Class and All-Metro baseball teams: pitcher Jaxon Jelkin and outfielder Cam Madsen. Several other T-Birds were also selected for honorable mention including Dane Toman, Carson Wright, Connor Schneider, Gage Allen, Daniel Lester, Jack Bland, Tyler Vanderwerken, Jaden Holman and Ryan Sullivan.

The double header action began with Papillion-La Vista last Saturday and ended with a well-rounded 6–1 win over the Monarchs. Bland got the starting nod on the mound and worked for a full six innings, striking out six batters and walking two on one earned run.