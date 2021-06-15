Legion T-Birds cruising through summer schedule

Bellevue West’s senior legion baseball team, DC Electric, has dominated the diamond in the month of June as they still have yet to lose after beating a couple of top-metro teams in Westside and Papillion-La Vista last Saturday, June 12.
The Thunderbirds’ so-far successful summer campaign has been a less than surprising one. The DC-sponsored T-Birds continue to build off a strong spring season that ended in the Class A state tournament.
Most recently, two standout seniors were named to the World-Herald’s All-Class and All-Metro baseball teams: pitcher Jaxon Jelkin and outfielder Cam Madsen. Several other T-Birds were also selected for honorable mention including Dane Toman, Carson Wright, Connor Schneider, Gage Allen, Daniel Lester, Jack Bland, Tyler Vanderwerken, Jaden Holman and Ryan Sullivan.
The double header action began with Papillion-La Vista last Saturday and ended with a well-rounded 6–1 win over the Monarchs. Bland got the starting nod on the mound and worked for a full six innings, striking out six batters and walking two on one earned run.
Game two of Westside was closer than game one but DC Electric still prevailed. The T-Birds’ Sullivan was the starting pitcher and went four innings against the Warriors, he walked two, struck out five and gave up four earned runs. Lester, Allen and Connor Zbylut headed the offensive campaign as they combined for seven RBIs.
The weekend ended with a double header on Sunday, June 13, against Grand Island and then Omaha Westside. The Thunderbirds continued to roll in game one against GI with a 12–4 win. Zbylut went deep for a home-run as Lester pitched for 3.2 innings with seven strikeouts.
Game two of the Sunday double header was against Omaha Westside on their home turf. DC still prevailed as the red-hot T-Birds knocked in 11 runs to Westside’s four behind Allen’s four strong innings with no walks.
Bellevue West’s summer squad will look for a chance to capture this year’s state legion championship as their dominating run continues. The T-Birds’ next game is slated for Tuesday, June 15, when they take on the Papillion-La Vista South Titans.