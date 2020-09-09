Library Column

This Wednesday, Sept. 9, enjoy a grandparent themed story and bring your grandparents along to the Storywalk in Wildewood Park! We are celebrating National Grandparent’s Day all week long, with the day officially landing on Sept. 13. Miss Justine is also hosting a zoom story time on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 9:30 am. Email youthservices@ralstonlibrary.org for an invite to this online story time, you can even have your grandparents join by sending them the link too. A Make & Take Craft will be available all of this week that you can even send to your grandma & grandpa!

Adults, we have a craft for you too: create your very own macramé plant holder. We provide all of the supplies, except for the plant! Take home a kit we’ve put together for you. Reserve a kit by stopping by or calling the library. It will be available from Sept. 9 through the 19th while supplies last.

Have you noticed something new in the library’s parking lot? Along the curb, we have an outdoor book drop that you can access from your vehicle. Drop your library materials in this container if you don’t want to walk up to the exterior book drop on the building! We are still only accepting library material returns from our two outdoor book drops for cleaning purposes. Thank you for understanding.