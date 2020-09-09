Library Column

Celebrate library card sign-up month this September with our library and other libraries nationwide by reminding everyone that a library is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Parents, caregivers, and students alike, sign up for your first card today or renew your existing card to unlock access to your library.
I can still remember getting my first library card in third grade when our class visited the local public library, and later visiting it frequently after school or in the summer with my mom. Libraries are a wonderful place full of knowledge, wonder and excitement as a child, and even today they provide a feeling of calm and connection as an adult. From that point in elementary school and on, no matter where I’ve lived, I have always had a library card!
The library’s hours expanded and now you have even more time to stop by and sign up for a card. As of Aug. 31, our evening hours now include Monday — Thursday from 10 am to 8 pm. The library is still open on Friday and Saturdays from 10 am – 5 pm as well.
You can always connect with us outside of the library at Wildewood Park on Wednesdays too. This September, library staff expanded our weekly Storywalk to continue through every Wednesday in September from 8:30 am to 8 pm. Read a new story each week that Miss Justine, our Youth Services Librarian, has hand selected for you to enjoy on a walk through the park.
This Wednesday, Sept. 9, enjoy a grandparent themed story and bring your grandparents along to the Storywalk in Wildewood Park! We are celebrating National Grandparent’s Day all week long, with the day officially landing on Sept. 13. Miss Justine is also hosting a zoom story time on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 9:30 am. Email youthservices@ralstonlibrary.org for an invite to this online story time, you can even have your grandparents join by sending them the link too. A Make & Take Craft will be available all of this week that you can even send to your grandma & grandpa!
Adults, we have a craft for you too: create your very own macramé plant holder. We provide all of the supplies, except for the plant! Take home a kit we’ve put together for you. Reserve a kit by stopping by or calling the library. It will be available from Sept. 9 through the 19th while supplies last.
Have you noticed something new in the library’s parking lot? Along the curb, we have an outdoor book drop that you can access from your vehicle. Drop your library materials in this container if you don’t want to walk up to the exterior book drop on the building! We are still only accepting library material returns from our two outdoor book drops for cleaning purposes. Thank you for understanding.
Don’t forget, if you don’t feel comfortable coming into the library building, we still offer curbside services during our open hours. Please call the library to reserve or pickup your books, crafts, and movies today! We are available at 402-331-7636.
-Bailey Halbur is the director of Baright Public Library.
