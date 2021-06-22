 Skip to main content
Monarch football players put in extra work with mid-week 7-on-7
The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs varsity football team, after missing the state tournament in 2019, are taking advantage of the offseason with their most recent participation in a 7-on-7 tournament at Omaha Benson High School with other various Metro programs on Thursday, June 17.

The 11-team tournament consisted of a variety of programs from heavyweights like Bellevue West and Omaha Burke to Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Hastings. Seeding play of the tournament took place on Wednesday and featured Papillion winning one of three games. The Monarchs were then granted the eighth seed and were forced to play Prep in the play-in round.

Monarch slinger Tavien Pirtle took most of the reps at quarterback for Papillion-La VIsta against Prep. Without a pass rush but instead a five-second clock, Pirtle showed good composure in the pocket and was able to connect with the lengthy wideout Lane McMillian for six on an early drive.

Unfortunately, the Monarchs struggled down the stretch with Prep’s mind-boggling defensive schemes as Papillion turned it over a couple times in the loss. Prep advanced in the single-elimination tournament, only to lose in the next round to Lewis Central.

The Monarchs will continue improving over what has been the longest offseason for a sport due to COVID-19. Papillion-La Vista’s last trip to the Class A state tournament was in 2018, with a first-round loss to Burke and their most recent state title was back in 1996.

