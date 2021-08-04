Monarch Money aiming for productive final season

Papillion-La Vista wideout and defensive back Tyson Money aims for a big season on the gridiron to cap off his Monarch playing career, as most expect him to be on a college roster following his upcoming senior campaign.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, the speedster out of Papio boasts incredible shiftiness, play-making ability and strong hands.

Money can line up on both sides of the ball and gets in on special teams too as he also returns kicks for the Monarchs, he’s clocked several 40-yard dash times around the 4.4 second mark.

The talented senior looks to build off an impressive junior year last season as he appeared in all seven games for the Monarchs.

Money finished with five total touchdowns and averaged a smooth 75 yards per game on the receiving end.

His longest reception of the year was an 81-yard haul, showcasing the youngster’s speed and athleticism.

Despite last season being only seven games, Money still finished with an impressive 525 total receiving yards, 51 rushing yards and over 300 kick and punt return yards. The all-around weapon is beginning to see the hard work pay off as Division I programs continue to scout him, most notably is the University of Wyoming.