Monarchs legion squad goes 2-2 over doubleheader-filled weekend

Coming off a loss to cross-town rival Papillion-La Vista South on June 23, the Papillion-La Vista Monarchs legion squad, sponsored by Pinnacle Bank, won both their doubleheader games on Friday, June 25, but lost both doubleheader games on Saturday.

The 11-5 loss to the Titans is something that will bother the Monarchs but nonetheless they bounced back in a big way over Grand Island last Friday. Game one of the doubleheader action began at 5 p.m. as Kael Guyott tossed six and two-thirds innings with zero earned runs on two hits alongside 12 strikeouts. The Monarchs cruised to a game one victory by a score of 4-1 before playing Grand Island for a second time.

Game two yielded similar results as the Monarchs were victorious yet again despite a close 5-4 finish in extra innings. Papillion-La Vista had a 4-0 lead entering the bottom of the seventh inning but Grand Island showed much more fight in game two to force extras. Gage Ingram was on the mound for the Monarchs and pitched five complete innings with zero earned runs alongside nine Ks.

Saturday’s action began bright and early with a 10 a.m. first pitch against a scrappy Hastings team. The Monarchs surrendered nine runs in both games to get swept on the road, 9-4 in game one and 9-8 in game two.

The Pinnacle Bank Papillion-La Vista Monarchs now sit with a 13-11 record this legion season with an upcoming game against a streaky Omaha Gross Catholic team on Tuesday, June 29.

