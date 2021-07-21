Monarchs legion team begins postseason with 1-1 split

The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs varsity legion baseball team has followed its phenomenal runner-up finish in Minnesota’s Gopher Classic tournament with one win and one loss in their legion area tournament beginning last Friday at Papio’s Fricke Field.

The Pinnacle Bank-sponsored Monarchs began their postseason legion play with a dominating 9-2 victory over the Millard Sox last Friday night as starting pitcher Tanner Apgar threw for seven complete innings and only gave up two earned runs on five hits alongside eight strikeouts. Nick Chanez led the way at the plate for Papillion as he finished with one run on three hits and two RBI.

Game two for the Monarchs area legion tournament at Fricke Field took place Sunday evening against Elkhorn South. Games were pushed back a day from Saturday as inclement weather allowed for wet field conditions.

The Monarchs, despite the one-day delay, got off to a hot start behind a three-run first inning. Elkhorn South answered with two runs in the bottom of the third and then eventually took the lead behind a five-run fifth inning. Papillion tried to force extras as they scored two runs in the top of the sixth but their comeback effort fell short as the Antlers won 7-5.

Papillion-La Vista is now in a must-win situation for the rest of the area tournament following their loss to Elkhorn South. If the Monarchs were to prevail, they would advance to the regional legion tournament in pursuit of a summer state title.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.