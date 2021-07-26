Multi-sport Dragon aims for big senior season

Following a shortened junior year on the football field last fall, Gretna Dragon senior Mick Huber looks to build off last season’s success this upcoming season as he prepares for his senior campaign.

Despite being busy playing for Gretna’s successful varsity legion baseball team this summer, Huber aims to make a giant impact on the gridiron for Gretna during the 2021-22 season. Huber led the Dragons last years in carries with 92 over a span of eight games and thus led the team in rushing yards as well.

Most of Huber’s success came down the stretch of last season’s shortened year. Huber finished the 2020-21 season with three straight 100-plus yard rushing games against Skutt Catholic, Elkhorn South and Kearney. Huber ran for almost 160 yards against the defending Class B state champs in the Skutt SkyHawks.

Despite finding the end zone only one time last year, Huber was a major part of the Dragons’ 6-2 success. Huber only had one game of 10-plus carries in the first five contests but his final three games showed he’s ready to take the next step.

Huber also plays baseball for Gretna as their varsity legion team is currently in pursuit of a summer state championship. Keep an eye on Huber and Gretna as they prepare for a strong showing in the 2021-22 season.

