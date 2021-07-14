Multi-sport Monarch projecting to have major role in senior spotlight

The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs have always fielded competitive, talented rosters no matter what the sport. Upcoming senior Luke Lindenmeyer will surely be a player to watch on both the hardwood and gridiron as he looks to build off a strong junior campaign.

The 6-foot-4 athlete already filled major minutes for the Monarchs during their 2020-21 varsity basketball season, but with the departure of two seniors and Lindenmeyer’s increased role on offense, it will come as no surprise that he finishes his high school career in an authoritative manner.

Lindenmeyer averaged over 26 minutes per game last season and although that number probably won’t increase much this year, his points per game most likely will.

He was the team’s second-leading scorer last year with 12.7 per game behind only Kyle Ingwerson. Lindenmeyer also averaged over six boards per game, the highest on the team. Papillon finished their last season winning six of their last seven games in part to Lindenmeyer’s impact.

Aside from the hardwood, Lindenmeyer is also an exceptional football player. In a shortened, nine-game season last fall, Lindenmeyer put up very impressive numbers from the tight end position. Despite only nine games played, the prolific playmaker notched a team-high 35 catches for a team-high 444 yards and three touchdowns.

It won’t be long into the season before Lindenmeyer is a household name in the world of Nebraska high school athletics. He’s received some recognition as far as college scouts, but don’t be surprised if he jumps up the recruiting boards in his upcoming 2021-22 senior seasons as both a football and basketball player.

