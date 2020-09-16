 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Papillion La Vista South High School students named National Merit Semi-Finalist
0 comments

Papillion La Vista South High School students named National Merit Semi-Finalist

Papillion La Vista South High School announced on Sept. 10 its 2020-2021 National Merit Semi-Finalist and Commended Students.

The National Merit process begins in the fall of a student’s junior year by taking the PSAT exam. In the spring, high schools are notified which of their students qualify for the National Merit Scholarship competition based on their PSAT scores. Out of the one million plus students who take the PSAT, only 50,000 are chosen to qualify. PLV South had five students make it to the qualifying round.

In early September, high schools were notified which of their qualifying students made it to the semi-finalist round of the competition. From the 50,000 qualifiers, 16,000 students are selected to be semi-finalists. Three Titan students are National Merit semi-finalists, and two are National Merit commended students.

Commended

Owen Larson

Kaia Sullivan

Semi-Finalist

Ellenna Divingnzzo

Xander Muniz

Gracie Sunde

Semi-finalists complete a National Merit finalist application, including an essay and letter of recommendation and take the SAT or ACT.

PLV South will find out in February if the semi-finalist students become finalists.

If students become a finalist, there is the potential to earn scholarships, depending on their first-choice college or university.

+4 
20200916_pt_papiomerit1

Divingnzzo

 Photo submitted by Papillion La Vista Community Schools
+4 
20200916_pt_papiomerit2

Larson

 Photo submitted by Papillion La Vista Community Schools
+4 
20200916_pt_papiomerit3

Sunde

 Photo submitted by Papillion La Vista Community Schools
+4 
20200916_pt_papiomerit4

Muniz

 Photo submitted by Papillion La Vista Community Schools
+4 
20200916_pt_papiomerit5

Sullivan

 Photo submitted by Papillion La Vista Community Schools
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Citizens Police Academy offers hands-on experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert