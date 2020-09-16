Papillion La Vista South High School students named National Merit Semi-Finalist

Papillion La Vista South High School announced on Sept. 10 its 2020-2021 National Merit Semi-Finalist and Commended Students.
The National Merit process begins in the fall of a student’s junior year by taking the PSAT exam. In the spring, high schools are notified which of their students qualify for the National Merit Scholarship competition based on their PSAT scores. Out of the one million plus students who take the PSAT, only 50,000 are chosen to qualify. PLV South had five students make it to the qualifying round.
In early September, high schools were notified which of their qualifying students made it to the semi-finalist round of the competition. From the 50,000 qualifiers, 16,000 students are selected to be semi-finalists. Three Titan students are National Merit semi-finalists, and two are National Merit commended students.
Commended
Owen Larson
Kaia Sullivan
Semi-Finalist
Ellenna Divingnzzo
Xander Muniz
Gracie Sunde
Semi-finalists complete a National Merit finalist application, including an essay and letter of recommendation and take the SAT or ACT.
PLV South will find out in February if the semi-finalist students become finalists.
If students become a finalist, there is the potential to earn scholarships, depending on their first-choice college or university.
