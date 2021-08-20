150 Community Chorus debuts with PAC Band

The Papillion La Vista Community Theatre, together with the Papillion Area Concert Band, has created a special night of musical celebration for Sunday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. at the SumTur Amphitheater.

“This is a one-time collaboration to celebrate the 150th birthday and all that we have accomplished together in Papillion,” said Ken Molzer, founder of the PAC Band.

Titled “Papillion Reflections,” the concert was delayed due to the pandemic, but has been eagerly anticipated for a year. The performance features a gathering of many area vocalists who make up the 150 Community Chorus. This will be the chorus’ debut. This combined concert with the PAC Band features soloists Mark Thornburg, Elaine Stoner and Charlie Anderson.

The music is a selection of showtunes from 15 years of Papillion La Vista Community Theatre performances, including hits from “Ragtime,” “Godspell,” “The Music Man,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Guys and Dolls.”

There will be some patriotic ditties as well.