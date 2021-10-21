 Skip to main content
180th Street and Palisades Drive intersection to close for construction
  • Updated
Starting Monday, Oct. 25, the intersection of 180th Street and Palisades Drive will be closed for construction. The closure is expected to last until mid-November.

Also in this area, 180th Street remains closed from Palisades Drive north to Giles Road.

Drivers can access the Hills of Aspen Creek neighborhood from Cornhusker Road at 181st Street and the Palisades neighborhood from 168th Street.

Drivers should continue to use Harrison Street, 168th Street, Highway 370 and 204th Street as detours.

This project is part of the CONNECTSarpy – West Sarpy road program, which is improving the arterial road network in a 9-square-mile section of northwest Sarpy County.

