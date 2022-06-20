19-year-old from Springfield dies when pickup truck crashes near Plattsmouth

A 19-year-old Springfield man died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash west of Plattsmouth.

Cole E. Shemek, the driver of a 2007 Ford F-250 pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Three passengers were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, and a fourth passenger was checked at the scene and released.

Investigators determined that Shemek was southbound on 84th Street south of Nebraska Highway 66 when he lost control of the pickup shortly after 10 p.m. The pickup spun, went into a ditch and rolled into a bean field. Shemek was ejected from the pickup and pinned beneath it.

Zachary A. Buchholz, 19, of Papillion, Gabrielle M. Garcia, 17, and Siara R. Scheinost, 17, all of Papillion, went to the hospital with various injuries. The fourth passenger was identified as Zacheriah J. Danner, 20, of Syracuse.