 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

19-year-old from Springfield dies when pickup truck crashes near Plattsmouth

  • 0

A 19-year-old Springfield man died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash west of Plattsmouth. 

Cole E. Shemek, the driver of a 2007 Ford F-250 pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Three passengers were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, and a fourth passenger was checked at the scene and released. 

Investigators determined that Shemek was southbound on 84th Street south of Nebraska Highway 66 when he lost control of the pickup shortly after 10 p.m. The pickup spun, went into a ditch and rolled into a bean field. Shemek was ejected from the pickup and pinned beneath it. 

Zachary A. Buchholz, 19, of Papillion, Gabrielle M. Garcia, 17, and Siara R. Scheinost, 17, all of Papillion, went to the hospital with various injuries. The fourth passenger was identified as Zacheriah J. Danner, 20, of Syracuse. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

La Vista Middle School Honor Roll

La Vista Middle School Honor Roll

La Vista Middle School announced the honor roll list for the second semester of the 21-2022 school year. To receive honor roll recognition, a …

Papillion Middle School Honor Roll

Papillion Middle School Honor Roll

Papillion Middle School announced the honor roll list for the second semester of the 21-2022 school year. To receive honor roll recognition, a…

Liberty Middle School Honor Roll

Liberty Middle School Honor Roll

Liberty Middle School announced the honor roll list for the second semester of the 21-2022 school year. To receive honor roll recognition, a s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert